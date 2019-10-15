Teenager arrested after man's body discovered in flat

A 45-year-old man was found dead in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Monday night.

The 45-year-old was found dead in Maryhill in Monday.

A teenager has been arrested after a man's body was found inside a flat in Glasgow.

The 45-year-old was found dead in Carridge Drive, Maryhill, at around 7.55pm on Monday.

Police said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man had been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found within a flat on Carrbridge Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow on Monday.

"Enquiries are ongoing".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.