Bomb squad investigate suspicious device in street

Police helicopter spotted in the area as residents asked to remain in their homes.

Police: Officers are awaiting explosive experts STV

A suspicious package has been found in a street in West Lothian.

People in the area reported aerial teams using a helicopter near the scene at Falconer Rise, Livingston.

Residents in the area have been told to remain in their homes during the ongoing situation.

Explosives experts from the EOD team are on their way to investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Livingston are currently dealing with what has been described as a suspicious device at a house in Falconer Rise, Dedridge, Livingston.

"A cordon has been placed around the building until the arrival of EOD staff."