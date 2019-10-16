Teenager arrested over man's death released by police

A 19-year-old, who was arrested after a man's body was found in a flat, has been released.

Released: A teenager was arrested on Tuesday.

A teenager who was arrested over the death of a man found in a Glasgow flat has been released.

The 19-year-old was arrested after a 45-year-old's body was discovered in the Maryhill area on Monday.

He has now been released pending further investigations into the incident.

The discovery was made at around 7.55pm and is being treated as suspicious.

Police taped off the area as they carried out enquires on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 19-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found within a flat on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill on Monday has been released pending further enquiries."

