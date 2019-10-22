'Pick-up artist' jailed for frightening girls in street

Adnan 'A-Game' Ahmed spoke to five females in Glasgow City Centre and Uddingston.

Adnan Ahmed was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Police Scotland

A so-called 'pick-up artist' who posted online videos of himself approaching "young and vulnerable" girls has been jailed for two years.

Adnan Ahmed spoke to five females between May 2016 and November 2018 in Glasgow City Centre and Uddingston.

Using the name 'Addy A-Game', the 38-year-old posted videos of himself on YouTube approaching young girls to teach others how to pick up women.

Ahmed, from Maryhill, was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court last month of acting in a threatening and abusive manner and causing fear or alarm.

As well as the two-year prison sentence, he was put on the sex offenders' register for ten years.

A woman in the public gallery sobbed as Ahmed was led away to jail and had to be restrained by a police officer as she ran towards the dock.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood told Ahmed: "You gave evidence and said that the victims were lying or mistaken, but the jury thought otherwise.

"It was very obvious when they gave evidence how they were affected.

"You have required notoriety and an unenviable reputation, the public will be wise to such inappropriate behaviour by you and others like you."

'He tried to pull me close to him so he could kiss me, so I pushed him away' Victim then aged 18

A social worker who compiled a background report on Ahmed described his behaviour as "so entrenched."

Defence counsel Donna Armstrong, defending said: "The accused accepts he was convicted and will change the way he speaks to women."

Ahmed has previous convictions for drink-driving and a prison sentence for committing a firearms offence.

Miss Armstrong said: "He does have a criminal record, but these are of some age and when he was facing certain difficulties."

Ahmed lost his job at health and social care organisation Turning Point as a result of his conviction.

During his trial, the court heard Ahmed approached two schoolgirls then aged 16 and 17, in a secluded lane in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, in 2016.

The 17-year-old told jurors the father-of-one called her "pretty" and made her feel "uncomfortable".

She added: "He asked me if I was at school and what I was doing at school. He was asking if I had a boyfriend and I said 'no'.

"He asked me if I was married as I was wearing a ring but not on my wedding ring finger. I said 'no' and walked away.

"He then asked for my number and wanted to know if I wanted to go for coffee - I said 'no'."

A 21-year-old woman broke down after telling the court Ahmed followed her through Glasgow in 2016.

The woman, who was then 18, said: "He tried to pull me close to him so he could kiss me, so I pushed him away.

"He put his hand on my cheek and other hand on my back and pulled me in. He just had pure lust in his eyes."

A 20-year-old woman thought Ahmed was playing a practical joke when he approached her on Buchanan Street in November last year.

'He put his hand on my cheek and other hand on my back and pulled me in. He just had pure lust in his eyes' Victim

She said: "He gave me a compliment and said that I looked like Kim Kardashian. I said 'whatever - is this a joke?'.

"As I watch (TV show) Impractical Jokers, I thought 'where is the cameras?'."

The woman told jurors that she felt "uncomfortable" and "intimidated" by the accused. She said: "I think he thought it was a challenge to go out with me."

Ahmed messaged her on social network Instagram, but she blocked him when he called her "racist" after she rejected his advances.

The jury found Ahmed guilty of all five charges last month and sentence had been deferred for reports.

Police Scotland paid tribute to the women who gave evidence in court against Ahmed.

Detective inspector Mark McLennan, senior investigating officer, said: "The women Ahmed approached were subjected to harassment and were frightened by his unwanted attention.

"I want to pay tribute to the courage of these women in coming forward and giving evidence in order to bring Ahmed to justice, particularly as he appears to have expected them to tolerate his unwarranted and unwelcome behaviour.

"People need to realise they cannot expect their behaviour to tolerated if it is causing offence and upset.

"I would encourage anyone who has been subjected to this type of behaviour to contact police and report it to Police Scotland via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

