Appeal after rabbits abandoned outside house in filthy cage

The two female rabbits are now in the care of the Scottish SPCA after their ordeal.

Dumped: Lillian and Ruth were abandoned. Scottish SPCA

An animal charity has launched an appeal after two rabbits were dumped in a filthy cage.

The female rabbits were found by a member of the public outside their home in Lesmuir Place, Glasgow on October 7.

The Scottish SPCA were alerted and the animals are now in the care of the charity.

Animal rescue officer Lindsay said: "The rabbits were found in a filthy cage at the bottom of the caller's steps outside their home.

"They are both female and one of them is very lean. There was a water bottle in the cage but it was empty.

"We are grateful to the member of the public who took the animals into their home and provided them with food and comfort before alerting us in the morning.

"They are being cared for at our Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. The team have named them Lillian and Ruth.

"We would like to speak to the person responsible for abandoning these rabbits.

"If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

