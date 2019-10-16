Strathaven park named 'best in Scotland' for fourth year

The South Lanarkshire park was also named in the UK's top ten green spaces.

Strathaven Park: Best in Scotland. visitlanarkshire.com

A South Lanarkshire park has retained its position as the best in Scotland for a fourth consecutive year.

Strathaven Park has also been named as one of the top ten green spaces in the UK in a nationwide poll.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful confirmed that Strathaven remains as the best in the country.

More than 45,000 members of the public took part in the vote after expert judges awarded 2,000 green spaces in the UK, and 71 in Scotland, with a Green Flag standard.

All Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces were entered into the annual People's Choice Award vote.

Keep Scotland Beautiful administers the Green Flag Award scheme in Scotland and Strathaven Park, the only Scottish park to consistently reach the top ten since 2016, has held its Green Flag award since 2013.

Tricia Summers, chair of Friends of Strathaven Park, hailed the "fantastic news".

She said: "Friends of Strathaven Park think this news is fantastic.

"Our park is a source of enjoyment and pride for local residents. It's so well used by local groups for physical activities and environmental education."

Cemeteries, universities, shopping centres and community gardens across the United Kingdom all achieved a Green Flag Award in 2019.

Katie Murray, Communities and Place Manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone that continues to contribute to the success of Strathaven Park.

"This award goes a long way in helping to demonstrate how, when working together, councils and communities can help to deliver beautiful outdoor spaces. In fact, some of the best in the UK.

"We are very proud of Scotland's Green Flag Award parks.

"Every single Green Flag demonstrates the commitment and effort of everyone involved to protect and improve outdoor spaces across the country, helping to provide cleaner and greener places to live, work and play."

