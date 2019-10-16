Ten-year-old girl assaulted by man during 'abduction bid'

The young girl ran off after being targeted by the suspect in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Assault: Westray Street, Milton. Google 2019

Police are investigating after a ten-year-old girl was assaulted by a man in what is believed to be an attempted abduction in Glasgow.

Officers are probing the incident which took place on Westray Street, Milton, on Tuesday.

A man, who was not known to the victim, approached the child in a car before getting out of the vehicle to give her a hug at around 9.10pm.

The child then ran-off and told her parents who contacted the police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Enquires are ongoing following the assault of a ten-year-old child in Milton.

"A man approached and hugged the young girl on Westray Street at around 9.10pm on Tuesday.

"Enquires are at an early stage."

