Killer who beheaded man with machete has sentence reduced

David Collins was ordered to serve at least 26 years for murdering Kevin Bishop last year.

Kevin Bishop was murdered by David Collins.
A double killer who beheaded and dismembered a man with a machete before dumping his torso in a wheely bin has had his minimum jail term reduced by four years.

David Collins was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 26 years after murdering Kevin Bishop in a machete attack and severing his limbs and head in a bid to conceal the crime.

His 32-year-old victim's torso was found dumped in a bin after the murder in a Renfrewshire flat last summer.

Hoever, lawyers acting for the 47-year-old, who previously spent time behind bars after being jailed for killing his father with a sword in 2002, appealed against the minimum period that he has to spend in jail before he can apply for parole.

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh have now ruled that his punishment part should be fixed at 22 years.

Keith Stewart QC, for Collins, told the appeal judges that he recognised "the extreme gravity" of the crimes he had committed.

He said: "He has, moreover, a significant criminal history, including a conviction for culpable homicide."

He said it was acknowledged that the trial judge was bound to select a significant punishment part, but argued that in the light of similar cases the sentence was excessive.

During his trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Collins denied murdering Mr Bishop at his home in Schaw Road, Paisley, in July 2018.

But a jury rejected his pleas of self defence and provocation and convicted him of the crime.

The trial judge, Lady Rae, told Collins that he had gone to "elaborate lengths" to destroy evidence which might have implicated him in what appeared to be "a motiveless killing".

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, who heard the sentence appeal with Lord Menzies and Lord Turnbull, said Collins did have a significant criminal record, including five years' imprisonment for culpable homicide.

She said that following the decision in the case of Robert Chalmers they would make the punishment part one of 22 years.

Chalmers, then 59, was jailed for life in 2011 and ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of Samantha Wright.

Chalmers was convicted of murdering her and hiding her remains at his home in Magdalene Drive, in Edinburgh in June 2008.

Ms Wright, from Hertfordshire, was reported missing in January the following year on what would have been her 25th birthday.

It was second time that Chalmers had committed murder. He previously fatally attacked William White, 47, and stabbed him at his home in Beech Road, Johnstone, in Renfrewshire, in 1973.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.