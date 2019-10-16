Man dies in hospital after being found seriously injured

Police are now investigating the unexplained death of the 38-year-old in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The 38-year-old was found seriously injured within Northland Drive. Google 2019

An investigation is under way into the unexplained death of a man in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old was found seriously injured within a flat on Northland Drive, Scotstoun, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he later died.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We received a report of a 38-year-old man seriously injured on Northland Drive, Glasgow, around 3.15am on Wednesday, October 16.

"He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died.

"A post-mortem will be carried out. His death is currently being treated as unexplained."

