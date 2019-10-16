Pensioner accused of killing wife at home cleared 

Maureen Crilley died from spinal meningitis after a sore on her back became infected.

A man who left his wife lying immobile on a floor for eight weeks without getting medical help has been cleared of killing her.

Neil Crilley, 77, denied culpable homicide and instead claimed he only realised his wife Maureen's agony when doctors were giving evidence during his trial.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, jurors found the charge not proven.

Mrs Crilley, 67, was found lying on her living room floor in Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire, with a broken leg in September 2017.

She died from spinal meningitis after one of the sores on her back got heavily infected.

During a trial before judge Lord Burns, prosecutors claimed that Mr Crilley failed to obtain "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help and caused "unnecessary suffering" to his wife between July 1 and September 2, 2017.

Taking to the stand on Tuesday, Mr Crilley told jurors his wife of 39 years had a fear of hospitals and needles.

He added that he felt alone with no help and had to cook, clean and wash up by himself.

The former BAE Systems worker said: "She wouldn't go to the hospital for anything. When there was an appointment she would hide it and didn't say.

"I am totally ashamed."

Mr Crilley said he was unaware that his wife was lying in her own filth and had two sores festering on her back - one of them the size of a saucer.

He said: "She was cleaning herself as she said I was too heavy handed.

"I totally failed her and I don't want to live - I don't deserve to live.

"I didn't know the pain she was in until I heard the doctor the other day."

A pathologist told jurors that Mrs Crilley had broken her left leg in two places.

Another doctor said she would have survived if medical treatment had been sought right away.

Mrs Crilley was found naked on the living room floor by doctors and paramedics. She had throws over her body, with Mr Crilley claiming she wouldn't let him see.

He told the court he didn't want his wife dead, adding: "Maureen was my life, I will never smile again and I wanted to look after her for the time we had left."

Mr Crilley refused to comment as he left court.

Mrs Crilley's sister, May Mackie, 68, said: "There is no justice for my sister. He left my sister to rot.

"He left her lying for eight or nine weeks. How could any human being do that.

"He left her to die. The paramedics and doctors spoke of holes in her back - one the size of a saucer."

Another sister, Helen Jamieson, added: "She was lying there and I live only a short distance away. He could have come round and I would have got help for her."

