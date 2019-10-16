  • STV
  • MySTV

Pensioner accused of killing wife at home cleared 

STV

Maureen Crilley died from spinal meningitis after a sore on her back became infected.

Cleared: Neil Crilley was accused of killing his wife.
Cleared: Neil Crilley was accused of killing his wife.

A man who left his wife lying immobile on a floor for eight weeks without getting medical help has been cleared of killing her.

Neil Crilley, 77, denied culpable homicide and instead claimed he only realised his wife Maureen's agony when doctors were giving evidence during his trial.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, jurors found the charge not proven.

Mrs Crilley, 67, was found lying on her living room floor in Whitecrook, West Dunbartonshire, with a broken leg in September 2017.

She died from spinal meningitis after one of the sores on her back got heavily infected.

During a trial before judge Lord Burns, prosecutors claimed that Mr Crilley failed to obtain "appropriate, timely and adequate" medical help and caused "unnecessary suffering" to his wife between July 1 and September 2, 2017.

Taking to the stand on Tuesday, Mr Crilley told jurors his wife of 39 years had a fear of hospitals and needles.

He added that he felt alone with no help and had to cook, clean and wash up by himself.

The former BAE Systems worker said: "She wouldn't go to the hospital for anything. When there was an appointment she would hide it and didn't say.

"I am totally ashamed."

Mr Crilley said he was unaware that his wife was lying in her own filth and had two sores festering on her back - one of them the size of a saucer.

He said: "She was cleaning herself as she said I was too heavy handed.

"I totally failed her and I don't want to live - I don't deserve to live.

"I didn't know the pain she was in until I heard the doctor the other day."

A pathologist told jurors that Mrs Crilley had broken her left leg in two places.

Another doctor said she would have survived if medical treatment had been sought right away.

Mrs Crilley was found naked on the living room floor by doctors and paramedics. She had throws over her body, with Mr Crilley claiming she wouldn't let him see.

He told the court he didn't want his wife dead, adding: "Maureen was my life, I will never smile again and I wanted to look after her for the time we had left."

Mr Crilley refused to comment as he left court.

Mrs Crilley's sister, May Mackie, 68, said: "There is no justice for my sister. He left my sister to rot.

"He left her lying for eight or nine weeks. How could any human being do that.

"He left her to die. The paramedics and doctors spoke of holes in her back - one the size of a saucer."

Another sister, Helen Jamieson, added: "She was lying there and I live only a short distance away. He could have come round and I would have got help for her."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.