Petrol station worker threatened with gun in armed raid

Detectives say the thief demanded money from the till before fleeing the scene in Glasgow.

Raid: Shell Euro Garage. Google 2019

By Graeme Murray

A teenage shopkeeper has been threatened with a gun during an armed robbery of a petrol station in Glasgow.

The thief forced his way into a store room at the Shell Euro Garage in Springburn at 12.30am on Wednesday.

He was approached by an 18-year-old member of staff who he threatened with what appeared to be a firearm.

Detectives say the suspect demanded money from the till before escaping on Springburn Road with a three-figure sum of cash.

He is described as around 5ft 9in - 5ft 10in, aged around 19 and wearing a black bandana with white pattern.

The suspect was also wearing a black padded jack, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

'I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, any motorists or taxi drivers who may have noticed the suspect as he ran off' Constable Ross Thomson

The member of staff was left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to two people on the corner of the garage's forecourt in Springburn Road who the suspect is said to have run past.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information it could provide.

Constable Ross Thomson said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, any motorists or taxi drivers who may have noticed the suspect as he ran off.

"In particular, I would ask the customer who was in the garage at the time of the robbery and the two people at the corner of the forecourt to contact us as I'm sure they will have information which could assist our ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers Police Scotland via 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.