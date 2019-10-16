  • STV
American collector gifts artwork to Glasgow University

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Phillip A. Bruno has given more than 70 pieces of art collected over 70 years to the university.

Exhibition: Phillip A. Bruno's collection will go on display in Glasgow. STV

An American gallery director and art collector has gifted more than 70 pieces of art to The Hunterian at the University of Glasgow.

Phillip A. Bruno, who is married to Clare Henry, former chief art critic for The Herald, visited A Gift to Glasgow from New York: The Phillip A. Bruno Collection on Wednesday ahead of its official opening.

The exhibition coincides with Bruno's 90th birthday.

Featuring a selection of works including paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, the collection was formed in New York over a period of 70 years.

Bruno spent the majority of his career as co-director of the Staempfli Gallery, and later Marlborough Gallery, which are important venues for contemporary art.

'I'm grateful every day for these 58 years of involvement in creativity. It's not given to too many people.'
Phillip A. Bruno

He was born in Paris and studied art history and architecture at Columbia. His career took off quickly with visits to see Matisse, Brancusi and Giacometti in Paris, and a stay with the Van Gogh family in Holland.

Bruno's lifelong career working with living artists included placing major paintings and sculptures by Avery, Brancusi, Bertoia, Chihuly, Christo, Delvaux, Gaudi, Katz, Morandi and George Rickey in important private collections.

"I'm grateful every day for these 58 years of involvement in creativity. It's not given to too many people," Bruno said.

"My wife Clare has played a pivotal role in my life. She was the art critic for The Herald for 20 years and then we got married in New York.

"It's been a world of being aware of how artists see the world."

A Gift to Glasgow from New York totals over 70 works, featuring American artists such as William Dole, Lee Gatch, Red Grooms, David Levine, Leroy Lamis, Robert Andrew Parker and Tom Otterness, as well as international figures such as the Mexican painter José Luis Cuevas and the Japanese sculptor Masayuki Nagare.

Phillip A. Bruno admires The Crying Giant sculpture. STV

This is the first part of the Bruno collection to go on display at The Hunterian. A second selection will be on show in early 2020.

Hunterian Director Steph Scholten said: "Phillip A. Bruno played a pivotal role in the New York art world for 60 years, working with some of the most important artists, collectors and museum directors of the period.

"The collection provides a snapshot of the American scene in the crucial post-war period and it brings us many fine works of art, including sculptures, paintings and drawings, which we could not normally have hoped to acquire."

Bruno added: "I am so looking forward to seeing my gifts on a Scottish wall."

A Gift to Glasgow from New York: The Phillip A. Bruno Collection will run at the Hunterian Art Gallery from October 18 2019 until January 12 2020.

