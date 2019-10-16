Murder inquiry launched after death of man in flat

The body of 49-year-old Steven Clark was discovered on Monday night.

A murder inquiry is under way following the death of a man in a Glasgow flat.

The body of 49-year-old Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was discovered within a property on Carrbridge Drive in the Maryhill area of the city at around 7.55pm on Monday.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death, however police are currently treating the death as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

Mr Clark's relatives have been informed and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.

He was later released pending further investigations into the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to any taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who were working in the area the night of the murder.

On Wednesday, detective chief inspector Stevie Wallace said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing in Carrbridge Drive at this time.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Maryhill area of Glasgow between midnight, Sunday into Monday and 8pm on Monday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character to please get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal directly to any taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who may have been working in the area that night.

"If you encountered anyone suspicious or had collections or drop-offs there during this period, please to report it to us."

