Hunt for crime gang who robbed teenager and young woman

Officers believe the two robberies in Glasgow city centre are linked.

Glasgow: The first robbery took place near The Clutha Bar. Google 2019

Police are on the hunt for a gang of thieves following two attacks in Glasgow.

On Monday, October 7, a 17-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by six men at around 11.30pm on Clyde Street, near to The Clutha Bar.

Following a blow to the head, the teen fell to the ground and was robbed of his mobile phone, headphones and glasses.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for his injuries.

A few hours later, at around 12.15am on Tuesday, October 8, a 21-year-old woman was grabbed from behind in nearby Moir Street and had her mobile phone and rucksack stolen.

Police believe the two robberies are connected and want to trace the six men responsible.

Detective constable Blair Logan said: "We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we are utilising a number of resources to find the individuals responsible for these incidents.

"There has been an increase in high visibility patrols in the area as we continue enquires and I would encourage anyone with information which may be relevant to get in touch."

