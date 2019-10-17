Police want to question man caught on camera after assault

A man was left requiring hospital treatment after being attacked in Glasgow city centre.

CCTV: Man wanted over assault. Police Scotland

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to question after a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.

The attack took place on Hope Street around 6.15pm on Wednesday, September 11, when a man was left requiring hospital treatment.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man pictured may have information that could help with their enquires.

Detective constable Mark Soutter, of Glasgow CID, said: "As part of our ongoing inquiries we're eager to identify and trace the man pictured and would ask anyone who can help us to get in touch as soon as possible."

