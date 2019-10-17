Man threatens Asda staff with knife during robbery bid

The armed raider tried to leave the shop with electrical goods when he was stopped by staff.

Asda: Staff threatened at knife-point. Google

A man threatened Asda staff with a knife after they tried to stop him stealing a basket full of electrical goods.

The incident took place on Harbour Road, Ardrossan, Ayrshire, at around 7am on Wednesday when the man entered the shop and loaded a basket with several items before trying to leave without paying.

When staff-members confronted him over the goods he produced a knife from his pocket and used it to threaten them.

However the staff managed to retrieve the basket and the suspect fled empty-handed running towards Harbour Road.

No one was injured in the incident but staff have been left badly shaken.

Officers are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the suspect.

Detective Constable Bryn Meehan said: "This man's boldness in thinking he could walk out the store without paying for goods like the rest of us was challenged by staff.

"However, in doing their job they were threatened with a knife. This is unacceptable and I am appealing to anyone who has any information regarding this man or the incident to contact us.

"I would also ask motorists to check their dash cams as they may have captured footage which could assist us in our investigation. Please do contact us, no matter how insignificant the information may seem."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.