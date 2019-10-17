M&Ds could expand under £3m plans for new ride and spa

The theme park is also planning to add an all-weather dome, events space and extra hotel rooms.

A theme park in Motherwell could be significantly expanded if councillors agree to proposals.

The owners of M&D's, which borders Strathclyde Country Park, are seeking permission to expand the boundaries of the theme park to include vacant land it periodically uses and build a permanent expansion.

The theme park, which opened in 1996, contains more than 40 attractions including rollercoasters, water and fairground rides, as well as an on-site hotel.

An M&D's spokesperson said: "The expansion is a £3m investment and includes plans for an all-weather dome, additional events space, a new ride as well as the addition of 37 rooms to The Alona Hotel, including a spa and treatment room area.

"The expansion will see the creation of 90 additional full time and part time permanent jobs across the theme park."

M&D's have previously come under fire for incidents at the park, including a rollercoaster crash in 2016 which left nine people injured.

The theme park was fined £65,000 over the crash in 2019.

