Damaged shop forced to close after robber ransacks store

A shop has been forced to close following a robbery in North Ayrshire.

RK Stores in Hayocks Road, Stevenston, was broken into during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The shop was ransacked and the safe was forced open.

The thief made off with a five-figure sum of money and caused substantial damage to the premises - forcing it to close temporarily.

The store was closed at the time of the break-in, however police have said that the staff have been left "very upset" by the robbery and the damage caused.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for additional information.

Detective sergeant Stephen McCulloch said: "A considerable amount of damage has been done to the store forcing it to close temporarily.

"This crime will have a huge impact on this business and staff members have been affected by what has happened.

"I appreciate that many people will have been asleep during the time of the incident, nonetheless, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or noticed anything suspicious to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could help our enquiries as we try to locate who is responsible for this crime."

