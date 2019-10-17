  • STV
  • MySTV

BA passengers 'suffer breathing problems' months after flight

Jenness Mitchell

Travellers were forced to evacuate a flight to Spain after the cabin filled with smoke in August.

Up in the air: The cabin filled with smoke.
Up in the air: The cabin filled with smoke. Gayle Fitzpatrick

Passengers who were forced to evacuate a plane after it filled up with smoke mid-flight have said they are still experiencing breathing difficulties two months on.

Travellers on board the British Airways (BA) service from London Heathrow to Valencia likened the incident on August 5 to a "horror film".

After landing in the Spanish city, passengers evacuated the aircraft via emergency chutes.

Gayle Fitzpatrick, 40, from Glasgow, was on holiday with her husband Stephen when the cabin started to fill with "horrible white acrid smoke".

She described the moment as "really scary" and said passengers began to panic when the crew emerged wearing "chemical suits and gas masks" as the plane went into a quick descent.

Passengers: Gayle Fitzpatrick and Frank Sweeney say they now have breathing problems.
Passengers: Gayle Fitzpatrick and Frank Sweeney say they now have breathing problems. STV

She told STV News: "I thought 'is the plane about to crash, is it about to explode?'

"People were starting to get really, really panicky by that stage.

"There was a lot of young children on the plane wondering what was happening - you could see their parents were struggling to keep them calm.

"It was terrifying. I thought 'am I going to die?'"

Mrs Fitzpatrick said the smoke felt like it was burning her throat, nose and chest.

Two months on, she has now been referred by her doctor to a respiratory specialist.

She said: "My chest has definitely been affected.

'My GP has actually referred me to a respiratory specialist because she's concerned about what I was exposed to as well - which BA obviously haven't told us.'
Gayle Fitzpatrick

"I've had breathlessness. I'm usually quite a kind of fit person - I go to the gym and enjoy walking, but going walking uphill even to my work has been a real struggle.

"I feel like I'm really struggling for breath and I always feel like I've got low-level kind of cold-like symptoms coming on, so my GP has actually referred me to a respiratory specialist because she's concerned about what I was exposed to as well - which BA obviously haven't told us."

Fellow passenger Frank Sweeney was travelling with a colleague.

He claims both men have experienced changes in their breathing, including "shortness of breath" when walking upstairs or hills.

Mr Sweeney stated: "I've had sores on the inside of my nose. It's been quite concerning."

He said his colleague has been "much worse" and has been referred to a respiratory specialist.

Mr Sweeney added: "We have had no answers from BA whatsoever.

"I want to know what we've breathed in. I want to know what the short-term and long-term effects of this are, and what they are going to do about it.

"I want to know should that plane have been flying."

Grounded: BA has offered to fund counselling.
Grounded: BA has offered to fund counselling. Gayle Fitzpatrick

At the time, BA confirmed the flight was involved in an incident but did not reveal what went wrong.

The company said engineers spent 2000 man-hours checking the aircraft before it was cleared to return to the air.

The company stated that it would never operate an aircraft if "we believed it posed any health or safety risk to our customers or crew", but could not comment further for legal reasons as it is currently awaiting the outcome of a Spanish air accident investigation.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "We know that this was an upsetting time, so we have stayed close to our customers, offering ongoing help and support.

"As well as our partners on the ground, we sent an additional 21 British Airways staff to Valencia to look after our customers in the first instance, and within 24 hours everyone on the flight was given a personal BA contact within our dedicated support team.

"We have offered to fund counselling and Flying with Confidence courses, and are committed to continue this close contact for as long as our customers would like it.

"We are legally unable to comment on causes until the Spanish air accident investigation is concluded."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.