Man raped and took photos of girl over ten-year period

Mark Hamilton assaulted his victim repeatedly when she was aged between eight and 19.

Court: Hamilton admitted raping the girl.

A rapist repeatedly attacked a young girl over a ten-year period.

Mark Hamilton from Dumfries-shire, who admitted raping the girl since she was aged 11, also took pictures of the young victim during the attacks.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Friday the 48-year-old also admitted sexually abusing her when she was aged between eight and 11.

The sex offender made the eight-year-old wear a blindfold when he first assaulted her in 2008.

The sexual abuse escalated two years when Hamilton began regularly raping her after she turned 11.

This is also when Hamilton, who initially promised the victim he would stop raping her when she turned 16, began taking photographs of the youngster while he raped her.

'It was like an addiction. I knew it was wrong and wanted it to stop, but couldn't. I know I'm going to jail.' What Mark Hamilton told police after his arrest.

When the attacks continued after her 16th birthday, he told her he would stop when she was 18, leaving her fearing the attacks would never stop.

All offences were committed at various addresses in Dumfries-shire between 2008 and 2018.

Hamilton was arrested earlier this year after the victim, now aged 20, told a work colleague that she had been sexually abused for years.

She then confided in her boyfriend before also telling her mother and grandmother who insisted in reporting it to police.

The victim told police that she felt scared and intimidated by Hamilton and that she occasionally said no to him, but was too frightened to refuse because he would become agitated and angry and shout at her.

When the officers interviewed Hamilton he began crying and told them "I just want to kill myself. It just happened, then spiralled out of control.

"It was like an addiction. I knew it was wrong and wanted it to stop, but couldn't. I know I'm going to jail."

Hamilton, who has previous convictions from 2004 for road traffic offences, was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders' register.

He will be sentenced next month by judge Lord Armstrong.

Defence counsel Matt Jackson QC will give his plea in mitigation then.

