Gran jailed for stabbing woman in chest with screwdriver

Josephine O'Dwyer, 35, also hit her victim over the head with an electronic tablet in the attack.

Glasgow: Josephine O'Dwyer was jailed for three years.

A young grandmother has been jailed for three years for stabbing another woman twice with a screwdriver and then hitting her on the head with a tablet.

Josephine O'Dwyer, 35, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of assaulting Jade Johnstone to her danger of her life in Wishaw, on July 27 last year, while acting with others.

O'Dwyer, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, was originally charged with attempted murder, but the jury returned a guilty verdict to the lesser charge.

The court heard that in the unprovoked attack Miss Johnstone was chased out of her home and then stabbed once to the front of her chest and once in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.

Judge Lord Matthews told O'Dwyer: "The jury found you guilty of assaulting the complainer with a screwdriver and hitting her on the head with an electronic tablet.

"This originally started as attempted murder.

"Miss Jordan arrived at hospital with a wound to the front of her chest and another stab wound to her back. She has been left with permanent scarring.

"It must have been something to do with an earlier incident which you had nothing to do with.

"You chased her out her house and then committed this offence."

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith said: "This case, in my opinion, was originally grossly over-indicted and the jury returned a discerning verdict.

"Miss O'Dwyer, who has two daughters and is a grandmother-of-one, had a still birth on June 11 last year.

"This offence was over a month after the still birth of her son."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.