Man and woman arrested in police raid after robbery

The man, 40, and woman, 44, will appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Milngavie: A man and woman have been charged in connection with a robbery. Google 2019

Two people have been charged in connection with a robbery in East Dunbartonshire.

Police arrested the 40-year-old man and 44-year-old woman after raiding a property in Dumgoyne Avenue, Milngavie, at around 7.10am on Friday.

During the search police recovered a BB gun.

The officers were acting under warrant following an investigation into a robbery in the town on October 4.

The man and woman are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

