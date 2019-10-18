MP calls for Barlinnie to be turned into tourist attraction

Paul Sweeney wants the historic Glasgow jail to be saved for future generations after its closure.

Calls: Paul Sweeney wants the historic prison to be saved as an attraction. SWNS/Chris McAndrew

A Labour MP is calling for Scotland's infamous Barlinnie jail to be transformed into a tourist attraction.

Paul Sweeney, whose constituency covers the Glasgow prison, wants the historic jail be saved for future generations after its upcoming closure.

He believes someone with a "big imagination" could turn it into a must-see site or museum that tells the tale of the characters that have been housed within its walls.

Mr Sweeney believes the prison has the potential to mirror the success of legendary US jail Alcatraz and Kilmainham Gaol in Ireland.

Located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay, past Alcatraz criminals include Al Capone, George 'Machine-Gun' Kelly, Mickey Cohen and Robert Stroud - who was known as the Birdman of Alcatraz. It is now one of San Francisco's most prominent landmarks and tourist attractions.

Previous Barlinnie prisoners include gangland figure Paul Ferris, Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, serial killer and rapist Carl Panzram and serial killer Peter Manuel.

Mr Sweeney's call comes ahead of Barlinnie's closure, which is expected by 2025 following the completion of its replacement.

Alcatraz: The former prison is in San Francisco Bay. Pixabay

The MP told STV News: "I went to visit the prison recently and was shocked by the conditions.

"As well as overcrowding, there were people there suffering from mental health issues who should be in another facility.

"At the moment there isn't a clear plan for how it could be used when it's closed.

"Historically it's an iconic site - it's one of the most famous jails in Britain.

"There's potential to turn it into a visitor attraction or museum. It's a huge opportunity for someone with a big imagination."

Mr Sweeney said 'Bar-L' - Scotland's largest prison - is an iconic part of Glasgow's history and believes turning it into a visitor attraction would preserve the Victorian architecture.

The jail, which opened in 1882, saw ten executions in its Hanging Shed between 1947 and 1960 after it replaced the gallows at Duke Street Prison.

The last man to hang there was 19-year-old Anthony Miller, who murdered a man in a failed robbery bid in the city's Queen's Park recreation ground near Hampden Park.

Three days before Christmas in 1960, Miller was executed despite a protest petition signed by 30,000 people.

Mr Sweeney said: "During my tour of the prison I was told some of the stories of the characters there, which included the Lockerbie bomber and the history of the hanging cell.

"If it was turned into a museum, it would be a good opportunity for the East End."

In 2018, the Scottish Government announced plans to sell the site of the prison and relocate to another area in Glasgow or its surroundings.

The site next to the old Provan Gasworks is the favoured option of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

In response to Mr Sweeney's call, a SPS spokesperson said: "The government have a surplus land disposal policy.

"In the first instance, we would have to offer the land to other parts of government to use it for other purposes.

"However, it would be our intention to dispose of the site when we no longer require it."

