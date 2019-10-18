  • STV
  • MySTV

MP calls for Barlinnie to be turned into tourist attraction

Jenness Mitchell

Paul Sweeney wants the historic Glasgow jail to be saved for future generations after its closure.

Calls: Paul Sweeney wants the historic prison to be saved as an attraction.
Calls: Paul Sweeney wants the historic prison to be saved as an attraction. SWNS/Chris McAndrew

A Labour MP is calling for Scotland's infamous Barlinnie jail to be transformed into a tourist attraction.

Paul Sweeney, whose constituency covers the Glasgow prison, wants the historic jail be saved for future generations after its upcoming closure.

He believes someone with a "big imagination" could turn it into a must-see site or museum that tells the tale of the characters that have been housed within its walls.

Mr Sweeney believes the prison has the potential to mirror the success of legendary US jail Alcatraz and Kilmainham Gaol in Ireland.

Located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay, past Alcatraz criminals include Al Capone, George 'Machine-Gun' Kelly, Mickey Cohen and Robert Stroud - who was known as the Birdman of Alcatraz. It is now one of San Francisco's most prominent landmarks and tourist attractions.

Previous Barlinnie prisoners include gangland figure Paul Ferris, Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, serial killer and rapist Carl Panzram and serial killer Peter Manuel.

Mr Sweeney's call comes ahead of Barlinnie's closure, which is expected by 2025 following the completion of its replacement.

Alcatraz: The former prison is in San Francisco Bay.
Alcatraz: The former prison is in San Francisco Bay. Pixabay

The MP told STV News: "I went to visit the prison recently and was shocked by the conditions.

"As well as overcrowding, there were people there suffering from mental health issues who should be in another facility.

"At the moment there isn't a clear plan for how it could be used when it's closed.

"Historically it's an iconic site - it's one of the most famous jails in Britain.

"There's potential to turn it into a visitor attraction or museum. It's a huge opportunity for someone with a big imagination."

Mr Sweeney said 'Bar-L' - Scotland's largest prison - is an iconic part of Glasgow's history and believes turning it into a visitor attraction would preserve the Victorian architecture.

The jail, which opened in 1882, saw ten executions in its Hanging Shed between 1947 and 1960 after it replaced the gallows at Duke Street Prison.

The last man to hang there was 19-year-old Anthony Miller, who murdered a man in a failed robbery bid in the city's Queen's Park recreation ground near Hampden Park.

Three days before Christmas in 1960, Miller was executed despite a protest petition signed by 30,000 people.

Mr Sweeney said: "During my tour of the prison I was told some of the stories of the characters there, which included the Lockerbie bomber and the history of the hanging cell.

"If it was turned into a museum, it would be a good opportunity for the East End."

In 2018, the Scottish Government announced plans to sell the site of the prison and relocate to another area in Glasgow or its surroundings.

The site next to the old Provan Gasworks is the favoured option of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS).

In response to Mr Sweeney's call, a SPS spokesperson said: "The government have a surplus land disposal policy.

"In the first instance, we would have to offer the land to other parts of government to use it for other purposes.

"However, it would be our intention to dispose of the site when we no longer require it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.