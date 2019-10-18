Fire crews tackle blaze after BMW deliberately set alight

A police investigation has been launched following the blaze on a street in Glasgow.

Scene: A BMW was deliberately torched. Google Maps

By Graeme Murray

An investigation has been launched after a car was deliberately set on fire on a street in Glasgow.

The incident happened just before 11pm in Millwood Street, Shawlands.

Emergency services attended the blaze which destroyed a BMW and damaged a near by Suzuki on Thursday night.

Firefighters: Extinguished the blaze STV

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10:45pm, police received a report of a car, BMW, on fire in Millwood Street.

"Emergency services attended and the fire was put out.

"Another vehicle, a Suzuki, parked next to the BMW was also damaged.

"Early indications are the BMW was deliberately set on fire and enquiries are ongoing.

Residents in reported hearing "a loud bang" before fire fighters arrived.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted to a car on fire on Millwood Street, in the Shawlands area of Glasgow, at 10.44pm on Thursday.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to extinguish the fire.

"Crews left after making the area safe."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.