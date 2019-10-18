Dying man to marry partner at hospice thanks to donations

Robert Dobbs, who has terminal cancer, will wed Andy Dickson with the help of kindhearted locals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6095981227001-dying-man-to-marry-partner-at-hospice-thanks-to-generous-donations.jpg" />

A terminally ill man is set to marry his partner after kindhearted locals donated their services to make the day happen.

Robert Dobbs, 47, of Glasgow, had been in remission but was told last week his cancer had spread.

He decided to propose to his partner of 15 years, Andy Dickson, 55, and they set to marry in the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in the city.

Hundreds of offers have since flooded in from cake to kilt makers to help the couple celebrate their special day on Saturday.

The couple met 15 years ago but Robert's terminal diagnosis last week made him realise there was one thing he really wanted to do.

Robert told STV News: "I said to Andy 'look there's something I want to ask you and I hope you're going to say aye'.

"I never got down on one knee or I'd never have got back up", he joked.

After news of their impending nuptials spread, wedding suppliers and generous donors flooded them with offers to help with the celebrations.

Robert said: "I do get really teary and it's just because the amount of things people have done for us.

"This has turned a negative into a positive."

Family and friends will join the couple on their special day, but those missing will also be remembered. Robert's mum died six years ago.

'Wholeheartedly, there's nowhere I'd rather get married than being in here. I feel so relaxed.' Robert Dobbs

Robert added: "Every single day I have my mum's heart here.

"See that feeling I've got in my heart there, when I go, every single member of my family will have that feeling - which has brought me a lot of comfort."

One member of the family who has a huge role to play tomorrow is their beloved pet dog Leo, who has the honour of being the ring bearer.

Robert said: "Oh it's a huge day for Leo.

"He's going to be the ring bearer and there's nobody I would want to carry the rings other than my boy.

"It's overwhelming."

Robert doesn't know what each day of married life will bring, but as a couple they're determined to embrace every single moment.

He said: "Wholeheartedly, there's nowhere I'd rather get married than being in here. I feel so relaxed."

