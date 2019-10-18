Third man arrested after dad shot dead outside his home

Gary More, 32, was shot several times in the head, neck and chest in Airdrie last year.

Arrest: Gary More was shot outside his home. Facebook

A third man has been arrested after a dad was shot dead outside his North Lanarkshire home.

Gary More, 32, was shot several times in the head, neck and chest on Gartness Drive, Airdrie, on Thursday, September 6 last year at around 8pm.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective superintendent Allan Burton said: "This has been a long and complex investigation however Police Scotland is determined to bring justice for Gary's family.



This arrest has been achieved through the dedication of the officers and staff working on the enquiry, however the work is not yet done, and we will continue our efforts to ensure all those involved in Gary's death are brought before the courts to answer for their crimes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.