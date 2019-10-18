Travel fears as island's 'most reliable' ferry service cut

Cal Mac has halted its main service to the Isle of Mull for the next six weeks due to upgrade works.

By Courtney Cameron

A winter of worry is looming is on the Isle of Mull as Cal Mac has cut what islanders describe as their "most reliable" ferry service for the next six weeks.

While upgrade work is being carried out to the slipway at Lochaline Pier, Cal Mac's usual service to Fishnish in Mull will accommodate passengers only from October 21 to December 1.

All vehicle traffic leaving the island will be diverted via Craignure/Oban or Tobermory/Kilchoan.

Islanders say due to the age of the vessels and structure of the pier on the Craignure/Oban route, what they've been left with doesn't provide the "lifeline service" they've been promised by Cal Mac.

Robert MacLeod, the owner of the Tobermory Hotel has taken the decision to close while the upgrade works are taking place.

He said: "The risk really is too much for us to be able to stay open.

"If the Oban/Craignure sailing is cancelled - which it often is - then we can't get our clients across. Our fall back route won't be there.

"The ferry itself is underpowered compared to more modern ones and it's a massive concern to everyone on the island - that Lochaline very was a reliable second chance."

Locals told STV News they believe winter ferry cancellations are getting worse and Joe Reade, the chairman of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, said something needs to be done urgently.

"It's a part of island life that you have to accept but when so many things are getting better, a reliable ferry service seems to be something that's getting worse", he said.

"The Ferries Plan of 2013 had planned for two new ferries to be working the route by now but the investment hasn't been coming through. It's a worry."

Neal Goldsmith, manager of the Isle of Mull Hotel and a representative of the Cal Mac Community Board, said more modern vessels are needed to accommodate the route.

He said: "I would like to see a clear plan of what all the stakeholders plan to do - right now there is no clear plan.

"If the people on the island knew that in five years time this was all where it needs to be then they would have faith."

The average age of Cal Mac's fleet is 23 years-old which is causing problems with the ferries reliability.

However, the Scottish Government are continuing to invest in new vessels.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of Cal Mac said: "The challenge of an ageing fleet is one we are faced with.

"We are doing a number of things to address reliability, we are replacing some of the equipment, we've invested in our in service maintenance team so that we proactively change equipment before it fails.

"We've also invested in vibration equipment to give us an early warning of when it may fail."

He added: "We'll do the best we can to provide the best service for our customers."

Islanders have also expressed their concerns about the infrastructure of Craignure Pier which is owned by Argyll and Bute Council. Earlier this year, part of the pier fell off.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: "The pier is still fit for current operations but at the stage in its life that plans should be made for replacement. We have taken initial steps to progress a long-term replacement for the pier that will deliver the facility we all want for Mull."

A spokesman for the Scottish Government, said: "The continued delay to the delivery of the two new CMAL vessels is hugely disappointing and we share the frustrations of island communities that will ultimately benefit from their deployment.

"We are aware of pressures on the ferry network and will continue to work with the operator to ensure continuity of service and demand is managed appropriately."

