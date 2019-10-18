Whisky worth more than £100,000 stolen from yard in raid

Thieves targeted the Chivas Brothers site in Paisley at around 2am on Thursday.

CCTV: Police want to trace the truck. Police Scotland

Whisky worth more than £100,000 has been stolen from a yard in Renfrewshire.

Thieves targeted the Chivas Brothers site in Abercorn Street, Paisley, at around 2am on Thursday.

Police believe a white truck with blue trailer was used in the theft.

It was last seen carrying a red container along Renfrew Road towards the M8.

The blue trailer had AD168 marked on the rear, while the red container is around 20ft in length.

Officers confirmed a "significant amount of whisky, worth a six-figure sum" was stolen.

Detective inspector David Wagstaff said: "This was clearly a targeted and coordinated theft that has been carried out with the plan to sell the alcohol on illegally.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area between 1.20am and 2.20am on Thursday and saw the vehicle, or anything suspicious, to contact us.

"If you were driving in the Paisley area or on the M8 between these times and may have seen the vehicle or captured this on dash cam, we'd urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."

