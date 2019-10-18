High street firm Bonmarche calls in administrators

The womenswear retailer is the latest victim of a downturn on the High Street.

A high street chain has collapsed into administration leaving 2,900 jobs at risk.

The womenswear retailer is the latest victim of the high street downturn after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions."

The news follows Friday's announcement that department store Watt Brothers is also going into administration.

Bonmarche, which has stores 12 Scottish locations including Glasgow, Paisley, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Greenock, Ayr, Motherwell, Livingston, East Kilbride, employs 2,887 staff across the UK.

Specialist advisory firm FRP, was appointed joint administrators of the firm on Friday.

It said the company will "continue to trade with no immediate job losses" while it tries to secure the retailer's future.

Directors of the firm placed the business into administration after a sustained period of "challenging trading conditions and cashflow pressure" which meant the retailer was unable to meet its financial obligations.

A spokesman said: "It will now continue to trade Bonmarché while assessing options to secure a future for the business.

"All stores remain open and no redundancies have been made."

The business, which says it targets over 50s women, has its headquarters in Wakefield, Yorkshire where it employs 200 staff.

Tony Wright, joint administrator at FRP Advisory, said: "Bonmarche has been a staple on the UK high street for nearly three decades, but the persistent challenges facing retail have taken their toll and led to the administration.

"There is every sign that we can continue trading while we market Bonmarche for sale and believe that there will be interest to take on the business."