Teenager charged after man's body discovered in flat

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Death: Teen charged after man's body found.

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a man's body was found in a Glasgow flat.

Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was found dead in the property at Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on Monday evening.

The 45-year-old's body was discovered shortly before 8pm.

On Saturday, police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

