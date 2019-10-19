Man taken to hospital after serious assault in early hours

The 20-year-old suffered "abdomen and chest injuries" during the assault.

Assault: Man taken to hospital.

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Stamford Street, in Glasgow's east end, around 4.30am on Saturday.

The 20-year-old who suffered "abdomen and chest injuries" was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a serious assault in the Stamford Street area of Glasgow around 4.30am on Saturday October 19.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with abdomen and chest injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0754 of October 19."

