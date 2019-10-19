Hundreds join 'love rally' to support those in care

The event in Glasgow aimed to show love for people who grow up in care.

Rally: Hundreds march in support of those in care. Police Scotland Twitter

Hundreds of people have marched through the streets of Glasgow for a "Love Rally" to show their support for those who have experienced care.

Crowds gathered at Glasgow Green before walking along Greendyke Street, Charlotte Street and the Trongate before finally reaching George Square.

Several speakers addressed the crowd in a bid to show love for people who grow up in care - saying a lack of love has consequences throughout a person's life.

Many carried placards and banners adorned with positive messages.

Members of the Scottish Parliament were also invited to attend on Saturday, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeting her apologies at being unable to make the event.

She wrote: "Best wishes to everyone attending the #LoveRally today - sorry I can't be there in person but my (heart emoji) is with you."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, however, was among those leading the march and spoke to the crowd as the crowds congregated in the square.

The rally was organised by Who Cares? Scotland, an organisation working for and on behalf of care experienced people.

Kevin Browne-MacLeod from the group said: "According to our records, care experienced people have been asking to be loved since at least the 1970s.

"Procedures, resources and attitudes have all gotten in the way. Love isn't a controversial idea.

"Somewhere along the way, someone decided that love wasn't an essential part of a care experienced person's day. We're marching to change that.

"Almost three years ago today, the First Minister promised to build a care system built on love. This march is about holding her to that promise.

"It's also about letting the people of Scotland know that we all have a role to play in supporting care experienced people be loved and reach their potential."

