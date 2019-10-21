Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie charged with drink-driving

The 23-year-old footballer is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds on Friday.

Drink-driving charge: Oliver McBurnie. SNS Group

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving.

The 23-year-old footballer is accused of driving over the limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that he will appear in court on November 6.

A police spokesman said: "A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.

"Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday October 18."

McBurnie moved to Sheffield United from Swansea in August.

The Premier League side are due to face Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

