Firefighters called to tackle blaze at primary school

The fire broke out at Mearns Primary School in East Renfrewshire on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a primary school after a blaze broke out in the building.

Emergency crews received a report of a fire at Mearns Primary School in East Renfrewshire at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police cordoned off the area and four fire engines were called to the scene to deal with the incident.

Video footage of the blaze shows flames ripping through the primary 1/2 wing of the building.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to an incident involving an external fire at Mearns Primary School, Newton Mearns, at 7.31pm on Sunday.

"Operations control mobilised four appliances to the incident and firefighters left after making the area safe."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "At around 7.55pm on Sunday police officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at Mearns Primary School.

"Crews remain at the scene to ensure the area is made safe."

Staff at the primary school, which is closed on Monday, wrote on Twitter: "We appreciate that parents/carers will want information regarding the incident.

"We ask you not to phone the school for information - we will update you via email and Twitter as soon as we have further information. Thanks for your understanding. Please retweet."

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Council said: "Following a fire at Mearns Primary School, education staff will be onsite again in the morning to assess any damage and updates will be posted here."

Councillor Paul O'Kane thanked firefighters for their hard work. He said: "Fire at @Mearns_Primary out thanks to dedicated work of @fire_scot and other emergency services.

"I'm sure we all want to offer our thanks to them.

"I have spoken to Senior Councill Officers this evening - P1/2 wing affected but won't know full extent until AM. Further updates then."

Local MSP and interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives Jackson Carlaw also took to social media following the news of the fire.

He wrote: "Very concerned to hear about a fire at Mearns Primary School tonight.

"Hope everybody is okay and the damage is minimal. #MearnsPrimary."

