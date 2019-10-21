CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in nightclub

The attack happened within Calabash nightclub on Union Street, Glasgow.

CCTV apeal: Nightclub assault. Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following a serious assault in a nightclub.

The attack happened at around 12.30am on Monday, April 29, within Calabash nightclub on Union Street, Glasgow.

A man was seriously assaulted and required hospital treatment following the incident.

Police believe the man in the CCTV footage may be able to assist them in their investigation and have urged anyone who recognises him to come forward.

A spokesperson added: "He is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years of age, with short afro hair, slim build, dressed all in white.

"If anyone has information or recognises the above description, please contact officers at Glasgow City Centre Police Station quoting reference number 0079 of 29 April 2019.

"Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.