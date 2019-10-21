Police hunt attacker after man stabbed on city street

The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal infirmary for treatment.

Glasgow: The man was attacked on Cochrane Street. Google 2019

A man was stabbed during an attack in Glasgow city centre on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to the city's royal infirmary for treatment to a puncture wound on his left side.

The incident happened on Cochrane Street, near George Square, at around 10.40pm.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective constable Craig Muir, of Glasgow CID, said: "We are aware that the incident happened on a busy Saturday night where there may have been a number of witnesses.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault, or the suspect afterwards, to get in contact.

"There would also have been a number of cars passing by at the time of the incident so would ask that anyone with dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible."

