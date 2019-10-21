Teenager in court accused of murdering man at flat

Christopher Lawson, 19, has been charged over the death of Steven Clark.

Glasgow: Steven Clark's body was found in a flat.

A teenager accused of murdering a man in a Glasgow flat has appeared in court.

Christopher Lawson, 19, has been charged over the death of Steven Clark, 45, whose body was recovered within a property on Carrbridge Drive in the Maryhill area of the city at around 7.55pm on October 14.

Lawson made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

The case was committed for further examination.

Lawson is next expected in court within the next eight days.

