Men arrested after two killed in 'hit-and-run crash'

Kevin Hall, 54, and Douglas Murray, 37, died in the collision in Ayrshire on Saturday afternoon.

Ayrshire: The fatal crash happened on the B7036.

Two men have been arrested following a fatal car crash in Ayrshire.

Kevin Hall, 54, from Ochiltree, and Douglas Murray, 37, from Auchinleck, died in a collision between their Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Scirocco on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 4.05pm on Saturday on the westbound B7036 Barony Road.

Officers launched an investigation to identify and find the Scirocco driver, who reportedly left the scene in Auchinleck before police arrived.

On Monday, Police Scotland confirmed two men - aged 37 and 45 - had been arrested and released pending further enquiries into the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: "Two men, aged 37 and 45, were arrested in connection with the incident.

"Both have been released pending further enquiries."

Road policing officers are continuing to investigate the crash and wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle before the collision.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley, of Ayrshire's Road Policing Unit, said: "Two men have lost their lives as a result of this crash and inquiries are ongoing.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed the crash, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We are especially interested in speaking to motorists who may have dashcam footage of either vehicles in the Auchinleck area or footage following the crash that could help us with our investigation."

