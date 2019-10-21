Man in court over murder of dad shot dead outside home

Thomas Guthrie, 23, has been charged over the murder of Gary More in Airdrie.

Murder: Gary More was shot outside his home. Facebook

A man has appeared in court charged with murder more than a year after a father died outside his home in North Lanarkshire.

Gary More was shot dead in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, on the night of September 6, 2018.

Thomas Guthrie, 23, was charged with murder when he appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Two other men appeared in court in February in connection with the incident.

