Second arrest made over death of man found in flat

A 46-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the death of Steven Clark.

Carrbridge Drive: Man charged over death.

A second man has been arrested in connection the death of a man found in a Glasgow flat.

Steven Clark's body was found within a flat on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill on Monday, October 14.

A 46-year-old man has now become the second man charged over the incident after a teenager appeared at court on Monday accused of murdering the 45-year-old.

Christopher Lawson, 19, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

The 46-year-old, who was arrested and charged on Monday, is due to appear at the same court on Tuesday.

