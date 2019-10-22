Sausage skin maker to cut 90 jobs by closing factory

Devro said it would shut its site in Bellshill in 2020, moving production to Moodiesburn.

A sausage skin maker is to close one of its two factories in North Lanarkshire.

Around 90 jobs will be lost at Devro's site in Bellshill when it's shut down next year.

The firm said it would instead increase production at its other factory in Moodiesburn.

In a trading statement, Devro said: "We are proposing to close our Bellshill site in Scotland and, consequently, to increase the portfolio of products manufactured in our Moodiesburn site in Lanarkshire and relocate some of the Bellshill's manufacturing assets within the wider group.

"Following consultation, we expect Bellshill to close during 2020 with the loss of circa 90 employees."

The consultation period for workers based at the factory will begin on Tuesday.

Devro chief executive Rutger Helbing said: "Scotland will remain strategically important to Devro's global operations.

"However, the collagen market is evolving and we must look at how we manage our business and stay competitive.

"Decisions like this are never easy. I know this will be an uncertain time for many colleagues, their families and the wider community.

"Our priority now is to ensure we have the right support in place for those who may be affected by these plans."

