Man in hospital following fight as police cordon off street

The 27-year-old was left injured following the disturbance during the early hours of Tuesday.

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured during a fight on a Glasgow street.

Police were called to the disturbance on South Scott Street in Ballieston at around 5.20am on Tuesday morning.

A 27-year-old man was found hurt and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police remain at the scene and officers have closed off the street, causing disruption to traffic in the area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We are in attendance at South Scott Street in Baillieston after a man was injured in a disturbance.

"The 27-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Enquires, which are at an early stage, are continuing."

A spokesperson for First Bus Glasgow said: "Due to a police incident South Scott Street Baillieston is closed.

"The 2 is currently affected and will continue to Main St, down to Swinton roundabout and return via Main Street in both directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

