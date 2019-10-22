Norovirus outbreak: Hospital wards closed to new patients

Two wards at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are not admitting new patients.

Closed: Wards have been shut at the Langlands Unit of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two wards at a Glasgow hospital are closed to new patients due to a norovirus outbreak.

People suffering from diarrhoea or vomiting are being urged not to visit family and friends in hospital because of the increase in cases.

Doctors say the virus has become more prevalent across Scotland in the last few weeks and have resulted in an increased incidence of the condition in hospital wards.

The two wards affected in the Langlands Unit of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are not admitting new patients as a precautionary measure.

'It is highly contagious and is transmitted by contact with contaminated surfaces, an infected person, or consumption of contaminated food or water' Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC's director of public health

Doctors say all appropriate infection control measures are in place to prevent any incidences of the "highly contagious" bug being spread.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, NHSGGC's director of public health at NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde said: "Norovirus, sometimes known as the 'winter vomiting bug', is the most common stomach bug in the UK, affecting people of all ages.

"It is highly contagious and is transmitted by contact with contaminated surfaces, an infected person, or consumption of contaminated food or water.

"The symptoms of norovirus are very distinctive - people often report a sudden onset of nausea, followed by projectile vomiting and watery diarrhoea."

Medical experts say good hand hygiene is vital to prevent norovirus being spread.

Dr de Caestecker added: "Most people with norovirus will make a full recovery in one to two days. It is important to keep hydrated - especially children and the elderly.

"Good hand hygiene using soap and water is important to stop the spread of the virus."

