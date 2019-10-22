Support worker struck off for abusing vulnerable patient

Annamaria McPadden has been found guilty of the abuse at Golfhill Care Home in Glasgow.

A support worker who told a colleague "let's drown the b****" as they bathed a vulnerable patient at a care home has been struck off the register.

Annamaria McPadden also said she hoped the hoist straps would snap as the resident was being transferred onto a chair.

McPadden was found guilty of acting in a threatening and abusive manner and was instead handed a Community Payback Order with unpaid work following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court last year.

At a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) hearing earlier this month, a panel found McPadden's fitness to practise impaired and removed her from the care register.

McPadden carried out her abuse on July 11, 2017 while working at Golfhill Care Home in Glasgow's Dennistoun.

Her 63-year-old victim was described as a "frail resident who had difficulties with mobility and speech".

She also required assistance with bathing, dressing and eating.

McPadden was charged with spraying water in the resident's eyes and deodorant in her face during the same incident, however, those allegations were deleted by Sheriff Mary McCrory during the court case.

Despite the sheriff's findings, the SSSC found those allegations proved following evidence from a witness.

'The panel consider that your actions, which occurred at a time when [the resident] was receiving intimate personal care, amount to a sustained episode of intimidation and serious physical and verbal abuse.' Scottish Social Services Council panel

A colleague testified that McPadden intentionally put the shower hose on the resident's face and held it there in a "deliberate act to annoy and harm" the woman.

The witness also told the SSSC that when the resident was lying on her bed, McPadden dropped wet towels on her face.

She then stated that McPadden sprayed deodorant in the woman's face as they took her to another part of the home.

The SSSC branded her actions as "serious physical and verbal abuse".

The panel stated: "The panel consider that your actions, which occurred at a time when [the resident] was receiving intimate personal care, amount to a sustained episode of intimidation and serious physical and verbal abuse.

"In particular, deliberately spraying a vulnerable resident with deodorant and dropping dirty towels on [the resident's] face when you knew she had limited ability to remove them are actions that amount to serious abuse of a very vulnerable person.

"The panel had no hesitation in concluding that your actions amount to misconduct."

The panel accepted that McPadden's actions related to a 30-minute period and could be viewed as "isolated", but stated that she "chose to target a vulnerable service user in the shower, on the bed and in the corridor when she should have been safe from abuse".

Removing McPadden from the register, the panel added: "The panel considered that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.

"The panel considered your behaviour to be fundamentally incompatible with professional registration in that your actions were serious and deliberate and involved a significant abuse of trust in relation to [the resident].

"Further, you have shown no insight or expressed any remorse and your actions are a serious departure from the relevant professional standards set out in the code.

"Given the above, the panel found no evidence that you were likely to be willing or able to correct your behaviour."

