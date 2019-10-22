Rotting fruit blamed as high school infested by flies

North Lanarkshire Council said that while being 'unsightly' the flies were 'not harmful'.

A high school in North Lanarkshire has been infested with fruit flies.

Pictures taken at Greenfaulds High in Cumbernauld showed hundreds of the tiny flies covering a chair, while another showed the insects all over a wall.

The local council said the infestation was possibly caused by rotting fruit left in a bin in the girls' toilets.

They told parents that despite being "unsightly", the fruit flies were not harmful in any way.

Pupils on social media claimed the flies were swarming all over the school on Monday, including in the canteen and library, leading some youngsters to skip lunch.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: "We have recently experienced a problem with fruit flies within the school which although unsightly, are not harmful.

"Although every effort was made to resolve the issue during the October holidays, the problem has re-surfaced. Our own environmental health officers have been on site to provide specialist advice.

"It appears that the inappropriate disposal of food waste has contributed to the problem and we are issuing clear guidance to pupils and staff about the appropriate disposal of food waste and notices have also been posted in washrooms.

"As well as a deep clean taking place by specialist cleaners, sanitary disposal units have been replaced this morning by the contractor and we have made arrangements to increase the frequency of the exchange of fresh sanitary bins.

"Additional waste bins have been put in place in the dining area in the school."

