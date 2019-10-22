SNP in favour of opening up all-girls school to boys

A decision on the future of Notre Dame High School in Glasgow will be made next month.

Glasgow: Notre Dame High School could be opened up to boys.

Glasgow's ruling SNP group has voted in favour of opening up Scotland's last remaining all-girls school to boys.

A decision on whether boys should be allowed into Notre Dame High School will be made by councillors from all political parties at a meeting on November 28.

However, the council's minority administration has decided to support co-education, meaning other parties would have to unite in opposition for the school to remain single-sex.

Councillor Chris Cunningham, city convener for education, skills and early years, said: "Although the final decision will be taken at the city administration committee by all political parties, the SNP group and city cabinet have agreed after discussion and a vote to support the co-education option for the future of Notre Dame High School following the recent consultation."

Consultation on the school's future closed in May, with almost 5000 responses, and a paper, including the statistics of responses and an Education Scotland report, will be made public three weeks before the council committee makes the final decision.

Options included no change, allowing the school to accept boys, or retaining the single-sex status but adding more primary schools to the catchment area.

Results from the consultation process were shared with interested parties, with campaign groups 'Girls for Notre Dame' and 'Notre Dame High 4 All' both arguing the statistics support their position.

Figures showed that around 53% of votes were returned for the first two options - 39.9% voted to keep the status quo while 13.4% said they would want to keep the school single sex and expand the catchment area.

However, 45.9% of respondents said they would like to make the school co-educational.

Currently, Notre Dame High School has two associated primary schools; Notre Dame Primary School and St Ninian's Primary School. Some girls attending Corpus Christi Primary School are also entitled to transfer due to a shared catchment area.

The West End school has a capacity of 800, with around 720 pupils currently enrolled. The current school roll includes a significant number of placing requests from more than 50 primary schools across the city.

