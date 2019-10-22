Hunt for thief after pharmacy robbed at knifepoint

The man made off with a quantity of prescription medication from the Ayrshire drugstore.

Saltcoats: The Gallagher Pharmacy was targeted. Google 2019

An investigation is under way after an Ayrshire pharmacy was robbed at knifepoint.

The thief threatened a staff member with the blade before making off with a quantity of prescription medication.

The man targeted the Gallagher Pharmacy in Hamilton Street, Saltcoats, at around 2.25pm on Saturday.

The hooded robber - who used a dark-coloured scarf to cover his face - was last seen heading in the direction of Vernon Street.

Officers conducting inquiries into the incident are appealing for witnesses and anyone who can help the investigation to get in touch.

Detective sergeant Kirsty Thomson said: "This has been a frightening ordeal for the staff members working within the pharmacy who have been left understandably shaken by the incident.

"The man left the area on foot and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in Hamilton Street or the surrounding areas on Saturday afternoon and who saw him to report this to officers."

