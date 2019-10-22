Second man appears in court after body found in flat

Anthony Lyden, 43, was charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Glasgow: Steven Clark was found dead at a property in Carrbridge Drive. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice after a body was found at a Glasgow flat.

Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, 45, was found dead at a property in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on the evening of October 14.

Anthony Lyden, 43, was charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Lyden was the second person to be arrested following the death.

Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with murder when he appeared at the same court on Monday.

The teenager did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

