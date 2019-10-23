'Fun street' for children to open inside shopping centre

Entertainment complex at Silverburn will feature a ball fountain, party rooms and a 'beach'.

Centre: Fun Street is aimed at children up to the age of 12. © STV

A children's entertainment complex is to open inside a Glasgow shopping centre.

Two levels of Silverburn, in Pollok, will provide attractions for children up to the age of 12.

Called 'Fun Street', it includes a ball fountain and role-play houses, party rooms, a cinema, music and a giant video wall.

A tropical beach area, climbing wall and interactive zone are among the attractions promised.

The children's leisure concept was created by Dr Usman Qureshi and his wife Shafea Qureshi, from Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

Dr Qureshi, a cosmetic doctor, and Mrs Qureshi have a background of children's events organisation.

He said: "We had been researching kids' entertainment centres for over three years both in the UK and abroad.

"We wanted to open a centre in a venue that was frequented by families and provide a fun offering for children.

"Addressing the kids' interests will create a happy experience for all.

"Fun Street is not just a soft play area, it's a family entertainment centre providing fun for kids and time-out for adults."

The attraction is expected to open at the Pollok centre in January 2020.

David Pierotti, general manager of Silverburn, said: "Fun Street is a very exciting concept and we're thrilled Usman and Shafea have chosen Silverburn as their first venture.

"Fun Street will be the next step for us as we continue to attract brands that give our shoppers a great day out."

