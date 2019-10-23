Search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen five days ago

Therese Flynn disappeared from her Paisley home at around 4pm on Friday, October 18.

A search is under way for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen five days ago.

Therese Flynn, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, vanished from her home at around 4pm on Friday and concern over her welfare is growing.

The teenager, who is known to frequent Paisley Town Centre, is described as being around 5ft7 with curly brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a yellow jacket.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101.

